Book series offers lighter side

The next series of book lectures at Pauls Valley's public library makes a return later this week.
A total of five books are lined up as the highly popular lecture series returns for the start of a five-book run.
The theme this time around is “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
The first lecture for this one is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 with the book “The Code of the Woosters” by P.G. Wodehouse.
That night Carol Sue Humphrey, a professor, is set to lead the lecture on the book.
Librarian Shari Kendall says this next series should be fairly loose and not quite as serious as others featured in the past at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
“We've had some serious topics with these book lectures, we've had Oklahoma topics,” librarian Shari Kendall said.
“We've asked participants to vote on what they would like to see. Route 66 was a lot of fun with half of it fiction and the other half non-fiction.
“With this next series it's all fiction, so that way all of it will be a little lighter reading.”
Crime and Comedy explores the growing trend in crime fiction featuring both “unlikely investigators as well as perpetuators.”
Each of the coming lectures will be at 6 p.m. on a Thursday night and led by a college professor.
Others on the way include “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block on Feb. 20 with a lecture led by Bill Hagen, “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen is March 19 with Ken Hada, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall is April 16 with Rex Morrell and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich is May 21 with Sharon Burris.
