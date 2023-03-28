Boots, bling theme for 'celebration'

The theme is “Boots and Bling” for this year's annual celebration banquet for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The event is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Bosa Center.
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to put on their best boots and “sparkliest bling” for a banquet featuring live music, fajitas, cash bar, dessert dash, silent auction and raffle.
Contact the chamber at 405-238-6491 for more.
•••
Pauls Valley's chamber of commerce is planning an event called “Coffee with the Commissioner.”
In this case it's Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, who is the guest for a gathering planned for a 2 p.m. start on Thursday, March 30 at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets.
Mulready will be in Pauls Valley to meet with members of the chamber and speak about how the department serves communities like PV.
Admission is free but organizers are asking for RSVP's from those planning to attend.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is responsible for enforcing the insurance-related laws in the state of Oklahoma. The event is sponsored by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
OID protects consumers by providing accurate, timely and informative insurance information. It works to promote a competitive marketplace and ensure the solvency of the entities they regulate.
The department also licenses and educates insurance producers, adjusters, funeral home directors, bail bondsmen and real estate appraisers.
