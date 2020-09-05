Bosa pool returns on Tuesday

The move from an outdoor splash to an indoor swimming pool could be on this week's to-do list for some in Pauls Valley.
On Monday, Sept. 7 it's the last day of the 2020 summer season for the outdoor Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The very next day – Tuesday, Sept. 8 – classes and swim sessions return to the Bosa Aquatic Center in PV for the first time since the COVID-19 virus pandemic started a wave of shutdowns back in March.
More on the reopening of the local indoor swimming pool will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
