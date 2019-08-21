Break a leg time for local play

Playing possum can be fun, especially for an audience member who gets to join the cast up on stage for a live production in Pauls Valley later this week.
The three-day weekend show represents the first of the 2019-2020 season for the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group, also known simply as ACT.
The comedy “Dearly Departed” has show times at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the PV High School auditorium.
Plans are to pick a random member from the audience before each of the shows to come up and play the part of the deceased Bud Turpin, who is being viewed by other characters in the scene with a funeral home as the setting.
“We thought it would be fun to include the audience and add it to the show,” said Rita Hines-Fryar of the PV Arts Council.
“Anyone coming can buy raffle tickets before the show and then we'll draw before each performance and see who's going to come up on stage.
“It's an important part for the viewing scene.”
General admission tickets of $10 are available in advance at the Toy and Action Figure Museum, Valley Blossom Shop, Sooner Home Furnishings and the PV Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will also be available at the door before the shows.
Renée Mackey-Myler is the director for this production.
The local arts council is also preparing for another local Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley.
The next art walk is set to arrive at 5:55 p.m. Aug. 30 as a number of art galleries and other local shops are expected to again take part in an event offering art, music, food and “fun.”
More details on the event will come in the weekend edition of the PV Democrat.
