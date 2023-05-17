A break-in with residents inside a Garvin County house now has a defendant facing four criminal charges.
Allegations that include burglary and stalking were filed last week against Tucker Christensen, 30.
It was in the early morning hours of April 7 when authorities were contacted about a male subject kicking in a door and a resident defending himself with physical force.
When county sheriff’s deputies arrived they found Christensen seated on a truck tailgate bleeding from the face and head.
Deputies said Christensen claimed to have come to the house to speak with his former girlfriend and mother of his children.
On the other side a resident said he woke up to find Christensen in his bedroom screaming at him.
Court records show deputies determined Christensen had first kicked in a door to the garage and then a second door into the residence before forcing his way through a bedroom door.
The resident claimed he could hear Christensen say, “‘I got guns in both hands.’”
According to reports, residents were two adults and a five-month-old child as all three were asleep when Christensen pulled the male subject out of the bed. The two wrestled to the ground before going into the living room.
Christensen is alleged to have then gone back into the bedroom saying he was going to take the woman to court. Then Christensen is accused of punching the man as they wrestled to the ground again.
The woman told deputies Christensen had been sending threatening text messages for several days before the incident.
Christensen was released from county jail after a $20,000 bond was posted.
