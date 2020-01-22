Two Lindsay brothers suffering stab wounds during an incident over a year ago are now on the other side of the law accused of breaking into a rural Pauls Valley home.
The new accusations of burglary and conspiracy are now faced by both Jeffery Brandon Ardrey, 28, and Eric Ardrey, 34.
Back on Dec. 1, 2018 both brothers received stab wounds during altercations with a neighbor, 40-year-old Joe Holden, in their yards at a Lindsay trailer park.
In an ironic twist, the criminal charges faced by Holden since that incident were dismissed only days ago. A jury trial for Holden had been scheduled for this month.
Court records show the incident now putting the target on the Ardrey brothers is for a break-in several weeks ago at a rural Pauls Valley residence.
Owners of the house were gone at the time as suspects entered through an unlocked door.
Even though they were gone at the time, those same home owners did have a good view of things since they had set up a trail camera in the driveway.
It captured a photo of a pickup truck, which authorities say the license plate number led them to Brandon Ardrey.
Owners reported they returned home to find various things out of place as though someone was looking for something.
Some of the items taken included a safe, rifle, some cash and even some baseball cards.
Officials later said they found some items that matched those stolen in the break-in when they searched Eric Ardrey's car. An item listed includes a baseball card book.
•••
The last of a trio of suspects accused of robbing two people at gunpoint at a Pauls Valley house in 2018 has taken a plea deal.
With a jury trial scheduled for this month Shawn Holtz, 39, instead submitted a new plea that calls for him to receive a 10-year prison sentence.
Holtz, Kevin Maine and Katie Popejoy all received criminal charges after two people claimed to be robbed at Holtz' local house in the early morning hours of July 2, 2018.
Maine and Popejoy were given prison sentences last year after both took plea deals. They admitted to using weapons to rob the two individuals on the belief they were informants working with local police.
Last year Maine testified he and Popejoy conducted the robbery as Holtz agreed to keep an eye out on the front door as the lookout so the robbery wouldn't be interrupted.
Court records show Holtz was planning to accept a previous plea deal when in October he withdrew a waiver and requested a jury trial, which had been scheduled for this month.
Holtz instead pleaded no contest to charges of conspiracy, kidnapping and firearm possession with 10-year terms to run concurrent to each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.