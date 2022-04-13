An intense focus on just breathing was all a Stratford woman said she could do when being strangled by her angry boyfriend last year.
There were even at times intense moments of silence as the woman, searching for the right words, took the stand last week to give her first-hand account of the attack from Jimmy Hyatt, 42.
Hyatt, restrained and dressed in an orange jail inmate suit, quietly looked on as the woman testified April 7 in a Garvin County courtroom.
Hyatt is accused of using a metal can to strike the woman, while on two occasions the same day strangling her when he came to her residence for a casual dinner on Nov. 22, 2021.
“The conversation, which started normal, went to an aggravated situation. The conversation became heavy. He was clearing his throat, kind of scoffing, becoming aggravated,” the woman said during her testimony.
“He had his aggravated look, so I refused to look at him. He repeatedly told me to look at him. Then he was coming at me with a can of spray butter, struck me in the back part of my head and then two times in the front of my scalp, maybe three times.”
The woman claims she was wrestling with him for the can when Hyatt bent her fingers back to the point where she let out a sharp scream from pain.
“It sent me into shock. It was just shocking to me,” she said, adding she was rocking and trying to “shake it off.”
After going to bed to lie down, the woman said Hyatt followed, where he wrapped his legs around hers and started to choke her.
“He slid his right arm around my neck and continued until he was choking me. He was putting a lot of pressure on my throat, my neck and my wind pipes.
“I struggled when I knew what was going on; doing my best to breath. Then I just laid there still and just tried to breath. He said several comments that seemed out of mind, out of thought.
“He said, 'I told you if you pulled this I was going to have to do this.' He told me to make a decision – take my last breath now or choose a different route.
“I remember my eyes rolling back and telling myself to get myself together and just focus on breathing.”
At some point she claims Hyatt stopped to go check on the status of some chicken being cooked at the time. At that point the woman claims she could not physically swallow.
The woman testified there had been a number of “non-cordial” conversations filled with tension over the two-week period leading up to the incident.
She did admit Hyatt was essentially staying at the house even though there was a restraining order against him approved in August 2021 by the same judge, Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak, who was presiding over the preliminary hearing.
•••
Adam McMillen, former police chief in Stratford, described talking to the woman after the incident was reported last November.
“She was shaking. She was crying. She was very afraid that Mr. Hyatt was coming back,” he said.
He was quick to add the woman also had a “sarcastic” attitude and was uncooperative later in their discussions. “She said she was done.”
McMillen testified the woman did have red marks around her neck and what appeared to be a swollen hand.
As police chief at the time McMillen spoke with Hyatt, who denied any wrongdoing.
“Mr. Hyatt said nothing had happened. Mr. Hyatt said he didn't do it. He denied that anything had happened.”
The hearing ended with opposing attorneys, Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Laura McClain and defense attorney Arlan Bullard, arguing about the legal definitions of “strangulation” and “dangerous weapon.”
Hyatt was ultimately bound over for those two assault and battery charges, while a rape allegation was dropped.
The judge refused to lower the $100,000 bond that's kept Hyatt in jail for months now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.