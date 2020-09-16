BrickFest is on the way

Things could change but for now a whole lot of fun is lined up to take place on a kind of community festival day in Pauls Valley.
A slimed down version of BrickFest in downtown PV is still on the calendar and ready to go for Saturday, Sept. 26.
One thing that looks pretty solid is the 25th year of the Pauls Valley Police Officer’s Open Car Show.
Typically around 100 vehicles are entered and lined up along Paul Avenue starting early in the morning on festival day.
All proceeds from the car show go to local police department for training and equipment.
Another staple is the annual high school marching band contest.
Typically Pauls Valley's band starts things off at around 11 a.m. marching up Chickasaw Street to Paul in the downtown area followed by a number of other bands.
That's also where the vendors and food trucks of BrickFest are scheduled to be for the festival stretching throughout much of the day.
For the second straight year the Vintage in the Valley bike show is joining the list of activities featured during BrickFest.
A number of antique bicycles are expected to be featured, along with possibly two or more stunt riding exhibitions starting at 10 a.m.
•••
Pauls Valley's annual holiday treat of Boo on the Bricks won't be happening this year because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The Halloween event normally held on Oct. 31 features dozens of kids in costumes, accompanied by adults, cruising through the downtown area to get holiday treats from local businesses.
Officials with the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce have announced this year's event has been canceled because of the virus threat.
Those same chamber officials consulted with leaders in the business community, area schools and city officials to determine that the event did not ensure safety for children or the adults who would pack the downtown streets for the annual Halloween event.
Instead, the chamber is encouraging children's parents and residents to determine what's best for participation in the holiday involving trick-or-treating based on familiarity and safety in their own neighborhoods.
Typically both the downtown event and the neighborhood walks have existed together, but this year, the downtown part is canceled.
• This year the big fundraiser for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is a golf tournament planned for Friday, Sept. 18.
Normally it's a celebration banquet held in April, which this year was first postponed and then canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber's golf tourney is now set for Friday, Sept. 18 at the PV Municipal Golf Course located on Airline Road. There will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start with registration at 8:30 a.m.
To find out more call the chamber office at 405-238-6491.
• The next Pockets of Progress community clean up day is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
Times are 8 a.m. to noon as the public is invited to come out and join the clean up effort. Group leaders will be reporting to the train depot pavilion.
