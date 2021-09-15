BrickFest sounds on the way

Bring on the sounds of marching bands and festival-goers, along with the sights of vintage cars – it’s called BrickFest.
Pauls Valley’s big community festival is set to hit the downtown area starting at around 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
The BrickFest event will again feature a police sponsored car show, high school marching band contest and the Vintage in the Valley bike show.
Working to get vendors signed up and in place has been the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The local chamber is also sponsoring a legislative luncheon from 11:15 a.m. through 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
State senators Greg McCortney and Jessica Garvin and state Rep. Cynthia Roe, all with districts that include a piece of Garvin County, are scheduled to speak at the event.
Open to the public, the legislators are expected to provide updates on activity at the state Capitol and field questions from the audience.
•••
The chamber is also right in the middle of seeking the public’s help for a couple of special awards coming later this year.
The general public is invited to submit nominations for both Citizen of the Year and Corporate Citizen of the Year.
Winners of the awards will be announced at the Chamber Centennial Celebration scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the local Bosa Banquet Center.
The gathering will celebrate the chamber’s first 100 years of supporting Pauls Valley’s businesses and community. The local chamber was incorporated on Dec. 24, 1921.
Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Call the chamber for more information.
