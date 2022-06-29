Bright colors again part of July 4th

Games, watermelon seed spitting and bright colors lighting up in the summer sky, it’s all there with a community festival in Pauls Valley to celebrate the country’s birthday.
With the local football stadium again the place to be, PV’s big Independence Day celebration will be on the big day itself – July 4th.
Many of the very same activities are returning from last year as the 2022 Pauls Valley 4th of July Festival, hosted by the nonprofit Love PV, Inc., is set for next Monday.
“The 4th of July Festival is a great family event for our community,” said Callie Henry of Love PV.
“Families can come, have dinner, shop local vendors, enjoy activities and then see one of the best fireworks displays in this area.
“This year we have added a few new games and activities, including a 50/50 raffle for gift packages donated by several of our local citizens and businesses.
“We also have two new competitions for adults and kids, in addition to our annual watermelon seed spitting contest.”
Adding to the festivities is they help the Love PV group raise the funds to pay for school supplies to go to all Pauls Valley and Whitebead students when the new school year arrives in August.
Inflatables will be available for children with the purchase of an all-access bracelet.
Local organizations and churches will have games, raffles and booths to go along with the watermelon seed spitting contest and other activities throughout the July 4th evening.
New this year is Fast Pitch, which is a throwing contest for those who can throw the hardest baseball or softball.
Battle Chip is a chipping contest as winners will walk away with a couple of free rounds of golf at the local course.
Not new is what’s called the Love PV Glow Party inside the stadium.
Here glow items will be distributed and light-up toys will be available for purchase. Those attending are encouraged to bring and wear their own glow-in-the-dark accessories for the party.
“We had so much fun at last year’s glow party we decided to make in an annual part of the festivities,” Henry adds.
The annual fireworks display is expected to get started around 9:45 p.m.
Schedule for July 4th Festival
• 5 p.m. – Food trucks open.
• 6 p.m. – Watermelon seed spitting contest sign-up.
Fast pitch contest sign-up.
Battle chip sign-up.
Enter raffle.
Photo op with Rush Springs Watermelon queen.
• 7 to 8 p.m. – Watermelon seed spitting contest.
Fast pitch contest.
Battle chip contest.
• 8:45 p.m. – Announcement of contest and raffle winners.
• 9 p.m. – Glow event with live deejay and glow in the dark fun.
• 9:40 p.m. – Prayer by Pastor David Rodriguez.
Presentation of colors.
National Anthem.
Fireworks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.