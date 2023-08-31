Jocelyn Rushing has served on Pauls Valley’ city council for some time, but a fresh boost of positive energy has led to her decision to run one more time.
Rushing makes it clear this will be her last four-year term in office if she wins a race over challenger Matt Huggans as the local council election goes to voters on Sept. 12.
Rushing may be PV’s mayor right now, but this race is for one of the five spots on the council, which she says represents an opportunity to close out her service the right way.
Not that long ago Rushing said she was thinking about the current term being her last; that is until things started getting reenergized for the council after City Manager Lee Littrell came in early last year.
Since then Rushing has felt the enthusiasm of some really good things on the horizon for Pauls Valley.
“I thought about not running when this term was up,” Rushing said. “But we have a new city manager, and we’re on the brink of some big stuff here and making positive changes in the community.
“Lee was hired and things started happening. I decided it was in my best interest and the city to run one more time.
“Win or lose I will always serve our community with the schools, the council or any other board that makes our community better.”
Once upon a time Jocelyn Rushing was a “Jones, born and raised in Pauls Valley.”
“I’ve moved away a couple of times, but this has always been my home.”
She lives here at home with husband Terrall as their three children are grown and moved away.
Her first experience with city service was volunteering on a local urban and renewal committee that later ended.
In 2005 she was asked to serve on Pauls Valley’s planning and zoning commission. She didn’t actually get there as she was instead appointed to a vacancy on the city council.
“I was unopposed ever since except for this time. I attribute that to Pauls Valley being on the upswing. Always before that there was drama with the hospital closing. No one wanted to run during that time,” she said about some trying times for the council and community with the hospital’s closure in 2018.
“Before it closed we were just a council that wanted a hospital. We just wanted to make it work.
“I’ve stayed the course even though it was a challenge at times. I’ve learned perseverance breeds prosperity. You have to stay consistent.
“I’ve seen the good, bad and indifferent and we’re watching Pauls Valley back on the upswing.”
Rushing says whether it’s up or down it takes a lot of work by a council that must come together as a group with one focus even when there’s at times disagreement.
“It takes a lot of work to be on the council. I would say it takes two years to really learn the government system, how things work,” Rushing said.
“It works because of the group. We do not always agree, but we’re able to work together to find what’s best for the community. You’re doing it for the city as a whole.
“We work to find out what works best for the citizens. That’s the reason I ran one more time. We’re on the brink of some good things in Pauls Valley.
“It’s got challenges but there are also rewards, like when you see improvements in the city.”
As for those down times, Rushing says the criticisms of her as mayor or the council as a group can get loud.
“I catch a lot of slack about beautification. Some people are saying nothing is getting done. When things do get done people are saying we don’t care enough about the people.
“Some people say we rubber stamp everything,” she said about the council. “Some say I don’t talk a lot in the meetings.
“I see myself as the bridge.”
Then there’s the election as Rushing’s first thought is to stress that local residents go cast their ballot.
“I’m not in it for political gain. I’m a servant. I’m about helping people,” she said.
“I hope people will get out and vote. I’m not campaigning for myself. Rather than complain about the council get involved and go vote.”
