Bright sunshine glistened off all kinds and colors of small airplanes landing for a festive fly-in this past weekend at Pauls Valley's airport.
Joining the unusually warm November party on Saturday were a variety of vehicles for a car show at the event hosted by the Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association, which calls Pauls Valley home.
Chris Salazar, president of the association, said there was some definite uncertainty about whether or not this year's event would actually happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year we had a good turnout and then came COVID and we were not sure if we would have the fly-in this year. So it was last minute, but we decided to hold the event, plus the car show for the second year,” Salazar said.
“Planes come and go, cars come and go, it's a casual come and go for anyone wanting to just come and check things out.
“We just want to show people there is an aviation community here. Hopefully we can grow this event every year.
“We'll have airplanes from all over show up. Most are general aviation planes, but a lot are older planes with Cessnas, Pipers, T-6's. People that own their own personal plane just show up for fly-ins like this one,” he adds.
Donnie Sharp has been around the annual fly-ins here for a whole lot of years. He also likes being involved in an event like this one that brings attention to the flying fraternity.
“We like to promote aviation,” he said. “That's what this event does.”
The virus pandemic also raised some questions about the event's car show as last year was the first time it was added to the actual fly-in.
“Some of the guys got on the Internet and this thing really blew up,” Sharp said, adding the car show got a response that appeared to be maybe four times bigger than a year ago.
“We have people coming here from Texas and Arkansas,” he said.
“One of the big things is this event has filled up a lot of motel and hotel rooms in town. That's what we really like to see – anything that helps Pauls Valley.”
