Two brothers sitting down for a visit at a Lindsay residence went sideways in a bad way when one tried to cut other’s throat.
The incident coming nearly two weeks ago now has Nathaniel James Welch, 41, facing a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
It was in the morning hours of Dec. 2 when Lindsay police were dispatched to a McClain County site, where they found Welch wanting to surrender.
Late the previous evening police made contact with a Lindsay man, who had a small rag covering a wound on his neck. A report shows a deep laceration was below his chin.
The man told them his brother, Welch, showed up at his residence intoxicated. Welch later said while talking his brother got on his nerves.
A court affidavit shows at some point Welch stood up, pulled out a small metal object about the size of nail clippers and rushed his brother slicing his throat underneath the chin.
The man then said he struggled to get Welch under control. He then went to a neighbor’s house to contact authorities but found no one home.
When he returned to his own residence the man said Welch told him he was “sorry and didn’t mean to” as 911 was being called.
During his initial court appearance on the charge Welch was given a $50,000 bond.
