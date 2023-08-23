By Barry Porterfield
It’s been 10 years since a teenage Pauls Valley student sat down and started writing out a bucket list of things he wanted to accomplish with his life.
Now all these years later, Daniel Cifuentes has checked off a big one as he and his mother Carmen have teamed up to start their own business.
The two now operate Juanito’s food truck at the local Burr Center in Pauls Valley. It features Caribbean food with a mixture of Cuban thrown in for taste.
Cifuentes, now 27 years old, will be the first to tell you it is a really big deal to check this one off his bucket list.
“At the time, I wanted to get things accomplished – follow my dreams,” Cifuentes said.
“I wrote things I wanted to accomplish. Opening up a business was one of them.
“By the grace of God here we are.”
Today all Cifuentes has to do to look at his growing bucket list is pull it up on his phone. In all, there are 75 things listed with 50 of them already checked.
“It’s my master list. It’s been a journey, to say the least.”
Some of the things now checked off are fairly simple, like growing a beard. Others take a lot more action, like riding a bull, which Daniel still counts even though it was a mechanical bull, riding in a helicopter, skydiving and traveling to Hawaii.
As a 17-year-old Cifuentes first got the attention of the Pauls Valley Democrat when it was learned he had started a bucket list. One of the things was he wanted to give to a community cause, so he donated plush toys, mostly made up of huggable dolls for kids, to the local hospital.
At that time he also checked off getting in the newspaper since his donation project made the front page back in 2013.
Another item on the list was graduating from the police academy, which has led to him working the past five years as a prison guard in Lexington.
“Every day is a new day. You try to impact people’s lives in a positive way, change lives,” he said about his work at the prison.
Then came the decision to open their own food truck, which is an idea that came from his mother since she worked the last few years at a restaurant in Pauls Valley.
“Since the list, we both are trying to accomplish things,” Cifuentes said. “She came to me and said let’s open a restaurant.
“We decided to take a leap of faith,” he said about the new business, which was intentionally opened here in Pauls Valley with hours now from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at a spot in the local shopping center near Chickasaw Street.
“I appreciate what Pauls Valley has to offer and all the nice people here. We’ve had a great reception here.
“We’re just starting small and trying to get established. We want to establish a good repertoire and get our name out there.”
As for the Caribbean food with some Cuban mixed in now being offered at their small truck, it all ties into where Cifuentes’ family came from before arriving in PV.
“We’re originally from Miami, Florida, so I figure this is what Oklahoma needs.”
Still on the list for Cifuentes are some big things and even smaller ones, like opening the 6 o’clock news, winning the lottery, paying for somebody’s groceries, climbing Mount Everest and getting in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Even though Cifuentes still wants to continue checking things off his bucket list the main thing for him right now is the food truck.
“I’ll focus on the rest of the stuff later on. This is a life-changing event,” he said about opening a business.
“It’s been 10 years and I’m definitely happy with it and want to continue with the legacy of the list. I want to pass it on to my kids.”
When asked if he has children Daniel just smiles and shakes his head no.
“It’s on the list.”
