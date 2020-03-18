||||
Longtime Oklahoma oil and gas operator, William Grant McCabe passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born August 20, 1923 in Osage, Oklahoma to William Thomas McCabe and Pearl (Pearce) McCabe.
Jack Dallas Grimmett, of Pauls Valley, passed away March 12, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 19 years.
Raymond Lee Wilkerson of Stratford passed away March 9, 2020 in Sulphur, Oklahoma at the age of 96 years. Raymond was born December 5, 1923 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Myrtle (Lewis) Wilkerson and Hulen Wilkerson. He was raised in and between the Stratford and Pauls Valley area. He married …
James Paul Bowman of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to W.C. and Patricia G. (Barnes) Bowman on September 23, 1969 in Magnum, Oklahoma and passed from this life on March 11, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 50 years. Paul grew up and attended school in Granite, Oklahoma. He worked in ho…
