Garvin County is set to soon receive a whole new batch of personal protective equipment, also known just as PPE, with it all coming in bulk through a state program.
The announcement from Garvin County's emergency management director came during a regular meeting this week with all three county commissioners.
With PPE in high demand because of the virus pandemic, Dave Johnson said the county will receive 10,000 gloves and 2,400 masks at “no cost to the county.”
“The biggest user of PPE are ambulance services in the county and the jail,” Johnson said, adding it's typical for 500 to 700 gloves to be used in a month.
“So this should put us in pretty good shape.”
Another issue heating up in the county is an outdoor burn ban in place since mid-December.
Johnson told commissioners it appears there's still a lot of folks who don't know about the ban or understand that it means outdoor burning is not allowed during what's described as today's moderate drought conditions out there.
“I had six to eight calls over the weekend about the burn ban,” he said.
“I understand deputies also talked to some people for violating the burn ban. I don't know if they cited them, but they did talk to them.”
He says the burn ban in place since Dec. 13 here in Garvin County is based on the National Weather Service and the recommendation of most fire chiefs in the county.
It's scheduled to be reconsidered by commissioners next week.
As for Oklahoma, most of the counties in the western half are now under outdoor burn bans.
Because of the dry conditions and extreme fire danger, the ban means landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Those caught violating the ban could potentially be charged with a misdemeanor and receive a fine.
