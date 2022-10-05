Bull bash has a focus to help

Jason Daugherty, known as JD in the rodeo rough stock business, is now the whole focus for what's called JD's Bull Bash.
The bash filled with bull riding, coming this weekend, is meant to help Daugherty with medical bills and living expenses while he recovers from a brain aneurysm.
It's set to start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Pauls Valley Round Up Club Arena. Tickets are $8 for the bull riding with kids 5 and under free.
Jason has worked in front of and behind bucking chutes since he was seven or eight years old. In his school years he rode bulls at youth rodeos but still worked behind the chutes loading rough stock and the stripping chutes.
Back on July 12 he experienced a “massive” headache, which later in the day led to him starting to lose his hearing.
That led to a hospital visit and the tests that showed he had a brain aneurysm bleeding in two places.
The following day Jason had brain surgery. When it was over doctors were shocked that Jason had all his faculties and answered all their questions without any lingering effects.
Jason has been released to work part-time as he continues his recovery.
