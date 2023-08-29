For the first time in 2023 the high heat of summer has led to a dip back into a ban on outdoor burning for Garvin County residents.
The ban for a 14-day period made a return earlier this week as all three Garvin County commissioners did not need much convincing after being told fire officials throughout the county believe it’s a good idea.
“The fire chiefs are in favor of one because of the drought conditions,” said Jamey Meadows, deputy director of Garvin County’s emergency management.
Commissioners echoed the words “getting dry” as they were quick to approve the ban, which for now is set to go through about Sept. 11. At that time the issue could be revisited or allowed to expire.
What it means for Garvin County residents is they are not allowed to burn trash in a barrel even on their own property.
It also prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
With Monday’s vote by commissioners Garvin County joins seven other Oklahoma counties with a burn ban already in place.
Most of those counties are in the south and southwest parts of the state, including neighboring Carter County.
As for Garvin County, a northern part is listed as “abnormally” dry, while the remainder is considered to be in the “moderate drought” range.
If conditions out there stay on the dry side the status could move into three other categories for drought, which are “severe,” “extreme” and the worst is “exceptional.”
Last year was a much different story as the countywide burn ban was enacted not once but twice.
Stretches of burns bans for Garvin County in 2022 were the first from late July through early September, while another was for about a month ending in late October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.