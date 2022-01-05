Burn ban gets no relief

A little rain, a little arctic cold, neither did much to help with conditions out there that now has a burn ban in place for all of Garvin County.
The ban first approved by all three county commissioners on Dec. 13 got the same trio's support this week for another 14-day extension.
Dave Johnson, emergency management director for Garvin County, said the fire and weather experts both agree any rainfall received last week did little to offer any relief from the dry conditions and extreme fire danger out there right now.
“It didn't change the drought. In fact, the severe drought moved a little east again,” Johnson said, adding most of the county had no more than one half inch of rain
“The majority of fire chiefs in the county want to keep the burn ban,” he said.
“It would be 14 days at a time to keep it in place. If you want to vote with the majority of fire chiefs I recommend that we do that.”
As for weather experts, Johnson says it's the National Weather Service that he follows when it comes to the numbers and forecasts.
The number of Oklahoma counties now under a burn ban jumped up by least five to more than 20 this week.
Johnson said recent behavior from some residents clearly shows they don't understand just how dangerous it is outdoors right now with a burn ban in place.
“I think there's some people that are not aware of it or didn't understand it,” he said about the ban.
“There are some people who don't know about it, but there are others that think they can do anything they want on their own private property. That's not the case.
“This is a burn ban that's a countywide thing.”
In fact, Johnson said there was on grassfire caused last week because a landowner burned trash in a barrel, which is not allowed when a burn ban is in place.
The ban prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Those caught violating the ban can be charged with a misdemeanor and receive a fine.
