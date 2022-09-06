Burn ban lifted for Garvin County

A burn ban has been lifted for all of Garvin County.
All three county commissioners voted Tuesday to end this round of the ban on outdoor burning.
The ban had been in place since July 21 as Garvin County has been in what's considered extreme drought.
The ban had prevented landowners from burning trash in a barrel, cooking outdoors and many work-related activities.
Just last week commissioners had extended the ban for another 14 days.
Since then some rainfall in the region has apparently been enough for the county trio to lift the ban this week.
•••
OSU Extension is offering a class on drought management and “what are your options” next week in Purcell.
The class is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the McClain County Extension Office, located at 1721 Hardcastle in Purcell.
Topics include stockpiling fall forages, planting cool season crops, culling protocol, tax implications, feeding alternatives, buying hay, government programs and market outlook.
A meal will be provided by the Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council.
The class is hosted by the Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties OSU Extension Service.
RSVP by calling 405-527-2174.
•••
Pauls Valley's big community BrickFest event is Saturday, Sept. 24.
Other events are featured, including the PV Police Department car show, 13th annual PV Marching Band Championships and Vintage in the Valley bike show.
All of the events will again be in the downtown area of Pauls Valley.
Other events on the way include FallFest coming from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and Christmas in the Valley on Dec. 3.
•••
Huntley Brown, a renowned award-winning pianist and frequent guest of allied ministries of the Billy Graham Crusade, is scheduled to perform in Pauls Valley this fall.
Brown is set to present “An Evening of Inspiring Music” 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
The concert is courtesy of the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Admission is by donation as $20 per person is suggested. It's free for anyone under age 20.
Advanced tickets are $20 and available weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, 112 E. Paul Ave.
Those planning to attend should remember there will be limited seating at the concert.
Donors who want to support this concert and are interested in seeing other classic and sacred music performed in Garvin County are welcome to become financial sponsors of the local choral group. All donations are tax deductible.
For more information, www.GarvinCountySings.weebly.com or at facebook.com/GarvinCountySings, or email GarvinCountySings@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.