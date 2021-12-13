Burn ban now in place for county

Garvin County is now under an outdoor burn ban.
All three Garvin County commissioners approved a resolution Monday calling for the ban, which started immediately and is set to go no longer than 30 days.
The action means all outdoor burning is prohibited during the ban, while activities like welding or road construction need to have safety precautions in place.
More on the burn ban will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
