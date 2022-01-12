Burn ban now in week five

Garvin County has entered its fifth week of having a ban in place on just about all outdoor burning.
Back on Dec. 13 all three Garvin County commissioners agreed with recommendations for the ban because of moderate drought conditions and extreme fire danger throughout the county
As of this week nearly 30 counties in Oklahoma are now under a burn ban, which means there's a ban on just about all burning outside, at least until enough rainfall comes this way to offer some relief.
“The burn ban in place is good for another week,” said Dave Johnson, Garvin County's emergency management director, in a meeting with county commissioners this week.
“There's not any rain in the forecast for 10 to 14 days, so I'll probably recommend we keep the ban next week.”
According to Johnson, the norm these days is for county deputies to not give tickets to residents who are caught violating the ban, even though in some cases their “controlled” burn did wind up causing a fire.
“A few fire chiefs are disappointed they're not giving tickets for first time offenders,” he said.
“That's what I'm recommending the sheriff's office do, unless they're repeat offenders. I'm advising the fire chiefs not to call the sheriff's office but give violators a stern warning. Many of them just didn't know.”
This ban prohibits landowners from burning in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
Those caught violating the ban could potentially be charged with a misdemeanor and receive a fine.
