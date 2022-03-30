Burn ban relief for area farmers

Farmers in Garvin County may have gotten a little relief as commissioners voted this week to ease up on an overall burn ban and allow prescribed burning for agricultural purposes.
A small group of landowners weren't shy about expressing their concerns on having one general ban on outdoor burning that prevents them from the pasture burns needed to benefit their farm lands.
District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare and Gary Ayres of District 2 both described their plan to allow for “prescribed” burns, which typically means the intentional burning of pastures to kill off dead growth in the dormant season as a way to prepare it for the growing season.
“We've been talking to our emergency management director and fire chiefs, and we're coming up with another plan,” Gollihare said.
“You can get a permit that gives you the OK to burn. It's for the farmers and the ranchers. We feel like we're punishing y'all,” he said, referring to one larger burn ban for the entire county.
What commissioners approved was an amendment to Garvin County's burn ban allowing prescribed burns.
Ayres and county Clerk Lori Fulks both said a permit form available at the commissioners' office in the county courthouse must first be filled out.
Once completed the form is to be turned over to the fire chief of the department with jurisdiction over the property where the burn will occur. Advance notice will also need to be given before a burn begins.
Brandon Chandler, district conservationist in Garvin County, was one of the individuals attending the commissioners' weekly meeting Monday.
“A prescribed burn is a lot different than someone doing a controlled burn,” Chandler said.
“When you light the matches it's no longer a controlled burn. I don't think there's a brush pile that needs to be burned right now. That pile can wait.
“We're all hoping for rain and green pastures.”
Gollihare, also a volunteer firefighter in Stratford, agrees that more spring-like growth is the key to overcoming the need for a burn ban.
“Chiefs told us when the grass is green it's all clear,” he said.
“I know we're cheating you as landowners, but we're trying to protect too.”
Before the vote to amend the ban, area landowner Randy McGee was among those expressing some of the frustrations from farmers on the ban preventing them from safely burning their pasture lands.
“It could be dry in Lindsay and wet over here,” McGee said in the discussion leading up to the vote. “A blanket ban for everybody doesn't work.
“I can't understand the blanket no. One week I got more than an inch of rain on Saturday and on Monday you passed a ban.”
This week's new burn ban with the amendment allowing for prescribed burns is now scheduled to go a couple of weeks.
The ban, in place for all but one week since mid-December, is expected to continue being reassessed by commissioners on a weekly basis.
