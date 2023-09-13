There might be some rain in the forecast over the next several days, but that doesn’t mean a burn ban isn’t in place for all of Garvin County.
The ban on all outdoor burning in the county was given another 14-day period when approved earlier this week by all three Garvin County commissioners.
The trio – Randy Chandler, Gary Ayres and Mike Gollihare – gave a pretty quick thumbs up to the extension after they learned most fire chiefs in the county are recommending the ban stay in place for now.
“Even with some rain we’re still in a drought or extreme drought,” said Garvin County Emergency Management director Dave Johnson.
“We’ve had seven responses from fire chiefs who said yes we continue the burn ban until we get significant moisture in the county. I didn’t get a single no.
“I would recommend we continue the burn ban and hope we can get some rain in the next few days.”
Johnson did say there have been some grassfires – a couple last week, along with a third over the weekend described as “significant” in the southwest part of the county.
“The southwest corner of the county is absolutely drier than other parts of the county like the northeast,” Johnson said.
Still, the director said for the most part folks have followed the ban and not done any outdoor burning.
“We haven’t really had any problems with the burn ban. I think people realize how dire it is out there,” he said about the dry conditions.
As of Monday there were 14 Oklahoma counties with a burn ban in place, including in the Garvin County neighborhood with McClain, Stephens and Carter counties.
Most of the counties along the state’s southern border have a ban, while a middle stretch extends north in the south-central region.
The new extension takes Garvin County’s ban through at least Sept. 25 as it likely will be reconsidered at that time.
The ban means Garvin County residents are not allowed to burn trash in a barrel even on their own property.
It also prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
The vote to keep the burn ban in place came after commissioners and others in attendance stopped to remember the victims of 9/11.
Monday’s regular meeting fell on Sept. 11, which this year is the 22nd anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in American history as hijacked planes were flown into two World Trade Center towers in New York City, another into the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C., and a fourth crash landed in Pennsylvania as it’s believed hijackers were targeting the U.S. Capitol building.
It was a brief but emotional remembrance given by Johnson at the meeting in the county courthouse, followed by a moment of silence.
