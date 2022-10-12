Burn ban stays in place for county

Burning outdoors – it's not allowed in Garvin County for now as a ban has been extended for a couple more weeks.
All three county commissioners gave their OK during a regular meeting Tuesday to a brand new 14-day period for the burn ban.
No discussion was really needed as the group had already been contacted by emergency management officials about the fact 11 fire chiefs in the county supported the ban.
For District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres it was even easier to vote for the ban since there's been some fires recently popping up in his district.
In fact, Ayres says it's starting to look like we might very well be in the middle of a historical kind of drought.
“It's bad,” Ayres said about the dry conditions out there as his fellow commissioners Randy Chandler (District 1) and Mike Gollihare (District 3) were in agreement at the weekly gathering.
“I've read that this is the driest it's been in Oklahoma since the 1930s. A lot of farm ponds are way down.
“We've had some rain over there,” he said about his district, “but it hasn't really helped. It's really just settled the dust.”
The ban here means landowners are not allowed to burn trash in a barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
A burn ban in Garvin County was earlier approved on July 21. It remained in place through Sept. 6 before some rainfall resulted in the ban being called off for about three weeks. The ban returned on Sept. 26 and has been here ever since.
The ban can only be approved by the commissioners for a maximum of 14 days at a time.
Earlier this week there were in the range of 35 counties in Oklahoma with a burn ban in place, including nearly all of Garvin County's neighbors – McClain, Pontotoc, Johnston, Carter, Stephens and Grady counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.