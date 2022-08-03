Burn ban stays in place

Fire officials think it's the best way to go and a Garvin County group was quick to support the idea with a vote this week to keep a countywide ban on outdoor burning in place for now.
Not much discussion was needed on Monday as all three Garvin County commissioners were quick to approve a 14-day extension of a burn ban in place here since July 21.
“The fire chiefs I've talked to, they all think we should extend the burn ban,” said Dave Johnson, the county's emergency management director.
“Pontotoc County just did a ban, and nine other counties in the area extended theirs or put one in.”
Some raindrops in recent days apparently haven't done much to ease the dry conditions out there or threat of grassfires leading to the ban here.
As of earlier this week at least 45 counties in Oklahoma had called for a ban on burning.
The ban here means Garvin County landowners are not allowed to burn in a trash barrel even on their own property.
It prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
•••
For the second time in a few months county commissioners heard a plea for help from a Pauls Valley food pantry that has extended its service out to residents in need from all over Garvin County.
Bonnie Meisel said the requests for help and costs that come with it has continued to be on the rise since the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry went from serving only PV residents to opening the food assistance to low income residents in the county after the virus pandemic began in 2020.
“We've been feeding the whole county for 2 ½ years. Now we have 300 families outside of Pauls Valley and 60 of them are senior families,” Meisel said, while defining seniors in this case as at least 60 years old.
“We're seeing a huge increase in the number of senior families coming to us.”
Information provided by Meisel shows the local food pantry has spent nearly $35,000 to provide food to families both in and outside of Pauls Valley over the past four months.
“Typically we spend about $70,000 for food in a whole year.”
Because of the pandemic the pantry starting providing food to families once a month. Later that was changed to every month, while the monthly help continued for senior families. That's something auditors are discouraging, Meisel said.
“We're still seeing our seniors ever month for the rest of the year,” she said. “Next year we will have to make a decision on what we're going to do.
“I've talked to my board and some would like to continue like we've been doing and some would like to exclude these 300 other families.
“I'm asking for some of your ARPA money. I'm asking for a commitment so our board will be able to make a decision about what we are going to do moving forward. If you could let us know soon if you can help it would be quite a blessing.”
The reference is American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, which is federal funding meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garvin County is expected to receive about $5 million in ARPA funds.
