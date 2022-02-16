Burn ban stays, relief money gets a look

With dry conditions outside only getting drier Garvin County's commissioners agreed with area fire chiefs and gave the OK to keep a burn ban in effect.
In fact, the countywide ban on burning is entering its third month after another 14-day period received easy approval during a meeting this week.
During that same weekly meeting commissioners got a presentation and pitch on why a food pantry in Pauls Valley should be considered as one of the things getting some federal pandemic recovery money coming to Garvin County.
Bonnie Meisel, who volunteers with a lot of local groups, said the Samaritans of Pauls Valley pantry should be considered for funding because it has served residents from all over Garvin County since the start of the virus pandemic nearly two full years ago.
“At the beginning of the pandemic we closed for a week and then reopened,” Meisel said.
“When we opened we made the decision to go from a community pantry to being a countywide pantry. We made the decision to go from serving people every other month to every month.
“We made the decision to give food to people who needed it. We estimate we give a week to 10 days worth of food.”
In the first year of the pandemic the local pantry spent about $60,000 in food, and that Meisel said includes four months of free food thanks to some pandemic relief money received.
“We're funded by donations, mostly from Pauls Valley, and grants that we write,” she said.
“We do spend a lot of money on food and we serve the entire county. We realized we cannot sustain that level of giving every month. The number of seniors is growing, so we'll see every senior client every month.”
However, it appears the food pantry will be forced to return to alternating months of service to many other categories of clients.
Meisel added the Samaritans' pantry, which is in PV's old NYA building in Wacker, could also use a new roof, which is estimated at over $50,000.
“If you help us out with ARPA money we would appreciate it. We want you to think about us when you're thinking about how to spend that money.”
The reference is American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, which is federal funding meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners have so far been very clear their top priority for the $5 million in ARPA funds coming to Garvin County will be an upgrade to the buildings at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Commissioners have discussed a variety of renovations, like making the fairgrounds better equipped to serve as an emergency shelter, a drive-thru for vaccination and testing clinics and a storage facility for personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
A number of other projects, such as some renovations to the Garvin County Health Department in PV, are also be considered.
•••
Elmore City's fire department announced plans to enclose a bay at its station as a way to be able to keep a tanker in a heated indoor area.
Chief Eddie Stewart said the measure, which could soon publicly seek bids, could cost in the range of $10,000 and help with EC's insurance ratings.
A plan to lease-purchase a new tanker is also on the agenda for Katie Fire Department.
