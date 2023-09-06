A ban on outdoor burning is still in effect for all of Garvin County.
It was first put in place last week on Aug. 28 as all three Garvin County commissioners approved the ban at the request by most fire chiefs in the county.
The ban is for a 14-day period, which takes it through at least Sept. 11. At that time commissioners could reconsider the possibility of extending the ban.
The ban means Garvin County residents are not allowed to burn trash in a barrel even on their own property.
It also prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
