Burn ban to stay in place

A little bit of rainfall in recent days wasn't nearly enough to take away a burn ban in place for all of Garvin County.
The ban on all outdoor burning, first enacted back on Dec. 13, remained in place this week as two county commissioners gave their OK to the recommendation from Garvin County Emergency Management Director Dave Johnson.
“I would like to do it at least one more week,” Johnson said to commissioners Mike Gollihare and Gary Ayres during a regular weekly meeting Monday.
“Thursday and Friday will be critical days for fire danger in western Oklahoma. We're right on the edge of that.”
With Garvin County now in the moderate drought category, the burn ban for the next 14 days prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Johnson says even with some rain last week it wasn't enough to alleviate the dry conditions or fire danger for very long.
“The southern half of the county got a couple of inches of rain last week,” he said.
“We got some rain but it dries out very quickly. Even with the rain it's real easy to get back to where we were.
“Some pastures are a little bit tall right now for animals to feed on. That's also fuel for grassfires.”
As an example Johnson said there were two grassfires in Garvin County over this past weekend.
“We're just being pretty conservative.”
Earlier this week Garvin County was one of 10 counties in Oklahoma with a burn ban in place. Some are in the panhandle and northwest part of the state, while neighboring Stephens County is part of a handful in the south central.
Johnson and the commissioners also know a burn ban can present major hurdles for some professions.
“Our decisions will always be based on public safety,” he said.
“We also know it will have an impact on the economy, so I've got to be able to explain why this is the right choice.”
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
•••
Next month commissioners are expected to begin their discussions on what projects could be funded by the federal American Rescue Plan monies, which is also known as a pandemic stimulus package.
Right now Garvin County has received more than $2 million, which is somewhere in the neighborhood of half of the total funding with the remainder expected to arrive this summer.
One project already being considered is some upgrades to the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Officials say a climate controlled area at the county facility could be used as storage for PPE, which is personal protection equipment used during the pandemic.
Any upgrades, such as a new roof or maybe replacement windows, could also help the fairgrounds building be more involved in promoting tourism to the county.
“With the American Rescue Plan money it's about projects that better ensure continuity of government operation in the event of things like a pandemic,” Johnson said.
Sheriff Jim Mullett said he hopes some of the funding can help him combat personnel issues with a couple more deputies in his office, along with more patrol vehicles.
