A recent survey shows a number of Pauls Valley business owners are split when it comes to having a mandate in place for the wearing of masks.
The survey, conducted online by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, asked one simple question – if these owners thought the city of PV should institute a citywide mask policy as a way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The numbers show it was a close vote as 51.1 percent of owners responding to the poll said yes there should be mask policy in place.
The remaining 48.9 percent indicated they thought a mask mandate should not be put in place here in Pauls Valley.
With the pandemic in place since March the local chamber has been busy doing much of its work online, including chamber board meetings.
The virus threat also forced the chamber to first postpone and now cancel its largest fundraiser of the year.
The celebration’s annual celebration banquet was called off in April and initially pushed to September.
The continuing pandemic has forced the chamber to shift gears.
“We’ve canceled the celebration banquet, but we are going to be doing an outdoor event instead,” says chamber president Sherri Wing.
The event will be a golf tournament on Sept. 18 at Pauls Valley’s municipal course.
“This will be a fundraiser so we can continue programming in the community projects that we do.”
An annual legislative lunch hosted by the chamber is for now postponed until October but could later be canceled if needed.
•••
It may be a ways off but the next community clean up work day has been set in Pauls Valley.
After last year's successful start to the Pockets of Progress campaign and some delays because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the new work day has been for this fall.
This week officials announced the next community clean up day is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
Times are 8 a.m. to noon as the public is invited to come out and join the clean up effort. Group leaders will be reporting to the Santa Fe Depot Pavilion.
“Please mark your calendars to attend with your volunteer groups.”
The last Pockets of Progress day was an effort led by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, PV Ministerial Alliance and city of PV.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
