Busy work preps for care center

Staff members were busy darting from room to room this week getting everything ready as a portion of Pauls Valley's closed hospital building is about to have an urgent care center open for business.
The big day is Thursday, Jan. 2 as the building's former emergency room area will open for the first time as the SPMG Pauls Valley Urgent Care and Diagnostic Center.
Those first four letters stand for the Southern Plains Medical Group, which also has plans to bring back a fully functional hospital in Pauls Valley later this year.
One of those right in the middle of preparation for the urgent care center's opening is Anita Roach, who serves as its patient services supervisor.
“We're working to get everything up and running and be able to provide quality care to patients when we open,” Roach told the PV Democrat on Monday.
“My job is to make sure the patients are taken care of, the flow of patients goes good. I enjoy patients. I train my girls at all the clinics to take good care of that next patient.
“I want us to provide the best service we can.”
Once open the center will be available 12 hours a day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Southern Plains officials have said the plan is to have two physicians and various nurses staffing the center.
Lab services will also be available after the urgent care center opens, along with such radiology and imaging services as MRI and CT scans, digital X-ray and ultrasound.
As for a full hospital returning to Pauls Valley, work has been ongoing for months to get its acute care license at the time of closure in October 2018 renewed by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA).
Projections have been for full hospital services to return in PV possibly as early as the spring or early summer.
