Byars building gets special salute

The once bustling little town of Byars in neighboring McClain County has received a special salute on a big stage.
It comes in the form of a building there joining the list of National Register of Historic Places.
The Oklahoma Historical Society, State Historic Preservation Office, announced it's the Harris Palace Store Building in Byars, located at 214 East Ripley, that got the nod this week.
The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of properties significant in our past.
The Harris building is listed for its association with the history of commerce in Byars, which is only a short drive northeast of Pauls Valley.
Significant from 1904 to 1930, the building represents an era that was also the commercial heyday in Byars during the last years of the Chickasaw Nation and Indian Territory.
The building is one of three remaining pre-statehood (pre-1907) commercial resources in the downtown business section.
It was one of the first brick commercial buildings, and one of the first buildings overall, erected in the small community, which was platted in April 1903.
•••
The Oklahoma City Schools Administration Building in Oklahoma City is also listed for its role in education. The completion of the building established the first permanent home for the administrative offices of the Oklahoma City school system and served as a physical reminder that public education in Oklahoma City had come of age.
The building is also an excellent example of classical revival architecture used in school construction in the early 1900s.
With its brick façade, limited design elements, portico with recessed front entry and cast stone accents, it is typical of school construction in Oklahoma City during the 1920s.
The original 1919 building was designed by noted Oklahoma architect Solomon Andrew Layton, who designed 22 buildings currently listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The 1928 addition was designed by another notable Oklahoma architect, Guy C. Reid.
Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City is listed for its impact on and involvement with the African American community and social history.
The period of significance for the church is from the founding of Creston Hills United Presbyterian Church in 1945 through the passage of national civil rights legislation in 1965, particularly 1960 when all-white Creston Hills United Presbyterian Church merged with all-black Bethany Presbyterian Church at the present location. The new, integrated congregation took the name Trinity United Presbyterian Church.
• The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.