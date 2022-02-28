Call it in first with no burn ban

Outdoor burning is getting a reprieve this week in Garvin County but not without a condition as anyone planning to conduct a controlled burn must first report the plan to authorities by making a phone call.
On Monday all three Garvin County commissioners did call off the ban, at least for now, but are requiring that all burns must first be reported as a way to inform local fire departments.
Anyone planning a controlled burn this week must first call the county's non-emergency 911 number, 405-238-9900.
More details will come in this week's edition of the PV Democrat.
