A call of suspicious persons one recent weekend evening led Garvin County authorities to a couple of vehicles believed to have been stolen.
A single felony charge was filed last week as the incident back on May 13 led to Jacey Jennings, 24, of Paoli.
The call itself came from a person claiming to see a male subject riding a four-wheeler and female driver in a pickup truck as both were traveling at a high rate of speed in the Pernell area.
“The truck matched the description of a stolen truck from Davis that Garvin County deputies had pursued the night before,” deputies stated in an affidavit that goes with the charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle now facing Jennings.
Jennings was identified as the woman driving the truck as she told authorities she was chasing after the stolen four-wheeler.
The male subject ran away after crashing the four-wheeler into a barbed wire fence. The sheriff’s office learned the vehicle had been stolen from a Carter County residence.
On the night of the incident deputies were dispatched to a site south of Elmore City to check out an abandoned pickup, which turned out to the one seen and pursued the night before.
They also received several sightings of a man and woman running through pastures near the site of the truck.
Jennings was later found walking on a county road not far from the truck. She was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.
“Jennings admitted to being in the truck but only as a passenger before being put out with all her belongings.”
The male subject involved in the incident was later spotted walking but was able to elude capture.
As for Jennings, she was given a $50,000 bond in this case. Her past criminal record could take that number up even higher as prosecutors are asking for a hearing to argue for an enhanced bond.
“The defendant was offered a drug court recommendation but has since accrued two new criminal charges. Accordingly that option is now withdrawn.
“As a result, the defendant’s ongoing pattern of engaging in felonious criminal activity, the state of Oklahoma moves the court to enhance bond in each of the defendant’s cases.”
Two of the past cases facing Jennings is child neglect.
In a 2021 case she was accused of having an infant during an attempt to steal a car in Lindsay.
Earlier this year she was accused of leaving a child with a family member and not returning for at least two days.
Just weeks ago Jennings received a misdemeanor larceny charge for allegedly stealing a large wooden spool in the Elmore City area. The value of the item is listed at $500.
For now prosecutors are asking for Jennings’ bond to increase to $75,000 in the most recent case, $50,000 for each of the past felony counts and $10,000 in the misdemeanor charge.
