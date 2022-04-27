Call now out for clean-up help

The call is now out for volunteers to band together, pitch in and help with Pauls Valley's next community clean-up day coming this weekend.
It's called the Pockets of Progress clean-up day set to get started around 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
As a salute to the annual Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign, the city of Pauls Valley actually got an early start by waiving dumping fees for local residents going out to the solid waste transfer station on Saturdays in April.
When it comes to the Pockets event this Saturday, it's again a partnership linking the efforts of the city, PV Ministerial Alliance and PV Chamber of Commerce.
Bonnie Meisel, vice mayor for the PV City Council, has connections to all three.
“There will be no special projects this year,” Meisel said.
“In the past we did things like clean up around the rodeo grounds and helped landscape outside the library.
“With this one we plan to do the feeder roads into town and the downtown area. We'll be assigning people the places they'll be cleaning.”
There were right around 75 volunteers who helped during the last Pockets of Progress in October. It could be the last autumn community clean up day as the local event looks to be sticking with a spring date in the future.
“We plan on only having one moving forward and do away with the October event,” Meisel said.
“We want to get back more in line with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and hold it in April. That's our plan moving forward.”
She says by doing that the local effort will continue to receive free supplies, such as gloves, trash bags, vests and T-shirts for volunteers
“When the day does get here we recommend that people dress appropriately for the work and they bring tools like hoes and rakes.”
The clean up effort has in the past drawn the help of more than 100 volunteers.
“We will have groups of volunteers meet at the depot and get their assignments,” said Nancy Runge, president of the local chamber.
“I think it's great that citizens come together to clean up the city.”
