Call out for all Maysville alums

The Maysville Alumni Association is planning on having another alumni banquet for the first time since 2019.
That means attention all former Maysville students as the banquet is planned for Saturday, June 3.
In fact, the alumni gathering is almost always held the first Saturday in June.
The place to be for this one is Maysville Assembly of God, located on state Highway 19 west of Maysville.
Visitation will officially start at 3 p.m., while dinner is at 6 p.m.
“Anyone who graduated from or attended Maysville public schools, as well as all current and former staff and teachers, are welcome. Please join us!”
Donations will be accepted at the door.
•••
The Pauls Valley High School Art Club will host an art show this week in the lobby of the school's auditorium.
Times for the show are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28.
That evening, 6:30 p.m. to be exact, the PV High School Percussion Ensemble Concert will perform in the auditorium.
The PV school band spring concert is scheduled for Thursday night, May 11 at Wacker Park.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon May 2. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, April 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank, 315 W. Grant in Pauls Valley. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Monday, May 1 (10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital. Call Kirby Evans at 405-866-5100.
• Monday, May 1 (3:45 to 6 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Paoli, 304 West Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Tuesday, May 2 (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Emily Hemphill at 405-867-4343.
• Friday, May 5 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Friday, May 5 (12:15 to 6:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at PV Fire Department, 201 South Walnut. Call Chief Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Tuesday, May 9 (9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)– Wynnewood High School, 702 East Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Monday, May 15 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Wednesday, May 17 (9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley. Call Rhonda Slayden at 405-238-5188.
