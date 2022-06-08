The challenges keep on climbing for Garvin County's 911 dispatch center, which someday soon could have even more calls to answer.
The county center already provides dispatching services for 911 calls in most towns in Garvin County and could soon add Lindsay and even Pauls Valley at some point in the future.
During a regular meeting this week Garvin County's emergency management director told all three county commissioners the city of Lindsay is interested in an estimated cost to turn over its local dispatching services to the county 911 center.
Dave Johnson says a minimum of three radios and three antennas are needed to help with an increased volume of calls coming into the county's dispatch system if the move is made.
The real problem in this scenario – having enough county dispatchers on staff to handle all the extra demands with the addition of one of the county's larger towns.
“We're short two people right now,” Johnson said about the county dispatch center. “Our 911 director has probably covered 12 shifts because we haven't enough people.
“We can't be ready to cover that much traffic until we get more people. If we hire people off the streets it's 60 to 90 days before we have a trained dispatcher.
“We could be equipped to dispatch in three to four months for Lindsay. We're hardware ready but I'm not sure we're personnel ready.”
With an estimate of that maybe happening by Oct. 1, Johnson said at first he was looking at charging $5,000 a month to take over full-time dispatching services for a town the size of Lindsay or even Pauls Valley, which is considering the possibility.
According to Johnson, Lindsay is probably spending around $150,000 a year right now on local dispatch services, which is mostly for personnel salaries.
In Pauls Valley's case the possible plan could be for local dispatching services to be moved over to county 911 on weekday nights and weekends with the possibility of that being all the time later.
The ongoing problem for Pauls Valley's service is apparently getting enough qualified candidates to apply for its dispatching positions.
“We have typically two people on every shift,” Johnson said. “I would like to have three dispatchers on weekends. That's our goal.”
Then talk centered on price as Johnson said the county's charges to individual towns for providing the dispatch services has not been increased since around 2009.
“I hesitate to charge more for some of those smaller towns,” he said, adding some are now paying the county a total of $750 monthly.
However, officials said the volume of calls coming from those towns, especially during some types of incidents like wrecks, could be more than originally expected.
One specific example of the costs comes from Davis, which Johnson believes is paying $10,000 monthly for dispatch services by the Murray County 911 center.
After hearing that news commissioners decided it's best to match that figure as a way to pay for the additional dispatchers and equipment needed for Garvin County's 911 facility.
“We've got to have the money to pay for the dispatchers,” District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres said.
“We need to have the money to pay for it,” said Mike Gollihare, District 3 commissioner.
“So it's $10,000 a month for 24-7 dispatch. Is that what you're saying,” Johnson asked in the brief back-and-forth exchange.
The cost for the part-time 911 coverage could come to $5,000 a month.
None of the charges discussed during Monday's meeting have been finalized.
Although the number of dispatchers available can be a problem, the type of individual suited for the job can be as well.
“One of the challenges with hiring dispatchers is we try to stay away from hiring young people because the stress of the job and the way things are,” Johnson said.
“We try to hire people with a certain level of maturity. I wouldn't be comfortable not having someone with some maturity on that headset.
“It's a big challenge.”
Yet another problem is the pay for dispatchers here, around $15 or so an hour, are not as competitive with other places like neighboring McClain County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.