A recent call for help turned out to be a scary deal for a Pauls Valley woman who claims there was abuse as her husband held her against her will for a time.
Now facing three criminal charges, including a felony count of kidnapping, is Virgil Czaplewski, 52.
The call to the county sheriff’s office on June 3 was about a protective order being violated by Czaplewski.
When deputies arrived at the residence they reported seeing Czaplewski walk out, turn and walk away.
A dispatcher reported the victim claimed she was being held against her will while being struck by her husband. Deputies said the woman was “visibly shaken.”
“She was trying to move out but her husband … would not let her and had been hitting her in the back of the head,” deputies stated in a filed court affidavit.
She claimed Czaplewski had been staying at the residence despite a victim protective order being issued against him earlier this year.
“When things started to get violent she decided to move out. According to (the woman), when she started trying to move out Virgil held her inside the house and would not allow her to leave.”
Deputies learned the order against Czaplewski was served in early January. Records also show the couple was married last September.
The day after the call the woman again contacted deputies claiming Czaplewski was at the residence and had been texting her and leaving voice mail messages threatening to destroy her cars and the property.
Czaplewski was not at the residence this time, but he was taken into custody by Maysville police later in the day.
“‘But the judge said I could be there,’” Czaplewski is reported to have said when told he was being arrested for the VPO violation. He was instructed a protective order means he wasn’t allowed to be near the woman.
Czaplewski was being held in jail on a $75,000 bond. State prosecutors asked for that total to be $100,000 as court documents indicate Czaplewski has a history of violating court orders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.