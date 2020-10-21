Calling for next big hospital step

A simple phone call with a few key players taking part could wind up representing the next major step forward for an effort to get Pauls Valley's hospital back open again.
Mike Schuster, representing the Southern Plains Medical Group, told all five Pauls Valley Hospital Authority trustees during a recent meeting that hopes are this call will result in a new date being scheduled for state health department officials to return for an inspection of the building housing the hospital here for decades.
Just about two years ago to the day after the hospital's 2018 closure, Schuster told trustees, who are the same five city council members, another inspection will show state officials the progress made in making repairs and addressing a plan of corrections for updating the hospital building.
Southern Plains officials believe all the behind the scenes work over the last few months to upgrade the building will ultimately lead to getting the hospital's expired license fully activated and the medical facility open again by the end of 2020.
“Getting that license active is the most critical thing and our primary goal since we came into this,” Schuster said during the meeting Oct. 13.
“We want to go back to the health department and have them come back and resurvey. I firmly believe when they can look it over they'll sign off and we can reopen.
“When that license is active again then we can start looking at when we can open again. That target day to reopen is by the end of the year.”
Schuster offered a brief summary of the events leading up this point in the effort to get the local hospital open again.
He said state health department officials at first determined Pauls Valley’s hospital “voluntarily gave up the license” when it closed in October 2018.
Then the state’s response was the license “just had not been renewed,” which was something done every two years during the hospital’s operation over several decades. The 2018 renewal scheduled for 2018 was set for a few weeks after it actually closed.
“As we progressed through that process the state health department said there was a license and it was license number 228,” Schuster told the trustee/council members.
That led to state officials coming down a year ago to inspect the building, accompanied by city of PV and Southern Plains officials.
The seven-hour inspection in 2019 resulted in a plan of corrections, which essentially was a long list of building improvements that needed to be addressed before any consideration could be given to fully activating the hospital’s license at the time of its closure.
Schuster says the Southern Plains group has been working to make updates and any other “deficiencies” with the building found outside of the plan.
“We ran into a lot of repairs out there that were not on the plan of corrections. All of that and COVID-19 have made this longer and more expensive,” he said.
According to Schuster, when the virus pandemic began back in March renovation work inside the hospital building pretty much shut down until July as work has been ongoing ever since.
During the current process of scheduling another inspection by state officials, local trustees also approved a trio of measures to help since the hospital property for now is still owned by the city of Pauls Valley.
One was the appointment of Richard Mathis as CEO – a role he’s held for Southern Plains while overseeing the renovation work during parts of 2020.
“He has been the one guiding the work out there,” Schuster said.
As for Mathis, he said his work as a hospital administrator is to get the building in shape to reactivate the license so Southern Plains can proceed with getting the facility back open.
“This has been a heavy lift, but we’re getting there,” Mathis said about the repairs.
Other hospital authority votes were to approve the formal policies and procedures for the hospital and the credentialing of four physicians expected to utilize the hospital once it reopens.
•••
Schuster also addressed what he called some inaccurate claims about what’s happening out at the local hospital.
One is about the fact no application has been submitted for a new hospital license.
“We don’t have a requirement to submit a new application.”
He said no new application is needed because the current effort to reopen the hospital is based on a push to fully activate the same license held by the hospital here when it closed in 2018.
Schuster and other Southern Plains officials say the hospital license is considered active but expired.
“If we would have to apply for a new license we could not be able to afford the new building codes,” he said.
Another claim is the hospital can’t reopen until an investigative audit is completed, which is called for in a citizens’ petition drive going through Oct. 27.
“It’s just baffling to hear statements that opening the hospital depends on an audit. Those things have nothing to do with each other.”
Schuster adds a $500,000 “line of credit” to Southern Plains came through the city of PV since the city still owns the hospital building.
He’s quick to add Southern Plains is responsible for that debt, along with an agreed upon $5 million price tag for the medical group to purchase the hospital building and all the equipment inside once the hospital license is fully activated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.