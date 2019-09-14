An attempted escape from Garvin County's jail, maybe, as three inmates now have even more criminal charges piled on their to-do-lists.
Watching on a security camera deputies say they saw Haden Peck, 24, of Norman climb onto two other inmates in an apparent attempt to escape from an outdoor recreation yard.
Now Peck faces a couple new allegations, while he and Jarred Ray Barnes, 37, of Elmore City and Justin Upchurch, 22, of Pauls Valley each had conspiracy charges tacked on for good measure.
The incident came on Sept. 5 when staff at the sheriff's office reported seeing Peck use the other inmates to climb up and move some razor wire security fencing to look over a wall.
An affidavit filed in the case shows the trio of inmates were in the outdoor but secure yard during the morning hours.
Staff members watching by way of a camera in the yard reported seeing something going on as Barnes and Upchurch were standing near the wall as Peck started climbing up them to get to the top of one wall.
They said Peck appeared to be trying to pull away the fencing and look over. When staff arrived at the yard Peck is reported to have jumped down.
With the formal charges, including an attempted escape, Peck was handed a $100,000 bond. He was in county jail on a firearm possession charge filed in July.
Both Barnes and Upchurch were given single conspiracy charges and new $50,000 bonds.
Barnes has been in jail since late August when nine felony charges were filed against him with all related to 60 grams or more of methamphetamine and a handful of guns, one reported stolen, being found by state agents in a residence near Wynnewood.
Upchurch has been facing a firearm possession charge since late July. He was also given a misdemeanor assault charge on Sept. 3 after a fight with another inmate in jail.
