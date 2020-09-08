The Democratic nominee for a U.S. Senate race in Oklahoma is scheduled to stop in Pauls Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the local train depot gazebo.
Abby Broyles is one of three challengers taking on longtime incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe, a Republican, during the general election later this year.
Also on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election are Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit.
The upcoming visit to Pauls Valley is being hosted by the Garvin County Democratic Party.
A number of other races are on the November ballot, including one pitting Garvin County District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres against David Kennedy.
On the far western side of the county the race for the District 43 State Senate seat has Republican Jessica Garvin, who recently defeated incumbent Paul Scott, and Democrat Terri Reimer on the ballot.
Going for the District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representative are Republican incumbent Tom Cole going against Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White.
It's Republican incumbent Todd Hiett and Libertarian challenger Todd Hagopian in a race for state corporation commissioner.
Then there's the race so many are focused on – the one for the White House.
On the ballot are Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence against Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen and three Independent teams – Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze, Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
Also on the ballot are a number Oklahoma judges and justices.
For voters looking ahead to the general election on Nov. 3 the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9.
The deadline to submit a request for mailed absentee ballots is 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
More information is available at the Garvin County Election board or online at the Oklahoma Election Board website.
