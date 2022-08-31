Campout event has real family flair

Pitching a tent, telling stories around a campfire, just a couple of things sure to be part of an overnight family campout event coming to Pauls Valley.
All rules against camping out in the local Wacker Park have already been waived for the campout family style now set to get started Friday evening, Sept. 16 and continue until the following morning.
Called the Wacker Park Family Campout, it’s something brand new to these parts.
“It’s a rec center thing for the community,” local parks and recreation director Jennifer Samford said.
“It’s a community campout basically, and you don’t even have to have kids to do this. The idea is for families to come pitch a tent and just have fun.
“It is tents only with games, old school lawn games. We might read a book by campfire or go do the story walk with flashlights.”
To make it all work the local city council recently waived the no camping rule at the park for this one night and a midnight curfew.
The way it’s going to work is people can come pitch a tent for this family camping sleep-out kind of thing in the middle section of the park between the bandshell and Rotary Rose Garden.
Samford says the idea came from other cities that have reported big turnouts.
“I’ve seen it done in other communities. I’ve listened to their park staff talk about it at a conference,” she said.
“They talked about how it’s so much fun, people coming out and families get to play together.”
Those interested in being a part of the campout should remember they’ll need to bring their own camping gear and all children must be supervised by adults.
There is also a cost of $10 a person with those fees going to pay for the event’s food, such as hot dogs and s’mores, along with some materials for games and maybe even crafts. Kids under three years old are free.
It is a campout after all, so the following morning participants will get their shot at pancakes and sausage for breakfast.
Another important thing is people must pre-register in advance at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
“We won’t be taking those the day of the campout.”
Along with tents, campers should also bring sleeping bags, flashlights, reusable water bottles, insect repellent, snacks and drinks and chairs or blankets for the campfire.
The event on Sept. 16 is scheduled to get started at 4 p.m. with lights out at 11 that night. Breakfast is set to begin at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 17 as the wrap-up includes a tent decorating contest.
