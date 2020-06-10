Candidate has plan to address concerns

Dan Deal remembers well being a youngster growing up in Lindsay riding around in a police car with his grandfather, who for many years served as a cop there.
He points to those memories, along with his aunts and uncles also serving as officers, as his inspiration for going on to seek a career in law enforcement.
Now that drive has led to him being one of four Republican candidates running to be Garvin County's next sheriff with their names on the ballot for a primary election on June 30.
Over the past few years Deal says there are things he's seen, things he's heard from others, that as sheriff he would work to improve.
“I prayed about it and made sure this is something I really want to do,” Deal said about his decision to run for sheriff.
“I started campaigning back in December. I've been door-to-door until the virus came along. I met a lot of people, spent hours in houses just talking to people. There are a lot of concerned citizens with concerns that things were not being handled, nothing was happening in their cases, they weren't getting calls backs.
“If I'm elected that's not going to happen. If a report is made we will follow it through all the way. There was a lot of negative out there. I've got a lot of goals for the county, things not being addressed.”
A 1993 high school graduate in Lindsay, Deal started working in oil field sales before jumping into a law enforcement career with an unusual opening experience as a reserve police officer in Maysville.
“My first day with the chief he let me drive. The first rattle out of the box it was a drunk driver. He was an older gentleman. He knew we were there and sometimes he would wave his hat at us.
“You can say it was my first pursuit, but we were going about 20 miles an hour.”
His first full-time stint as a police officer came in Elmore City followed in 1998 with the start of his time as an officer in Alex, where he became a K-9 officer and assistant police chief.
Deal later went to Dibble before becoming the lone officer in Paoli.
“I was the only paid officer then. I really enjoyed it there. There's a lot of great people in that town,” he said about Paoli.
He eventually got the funding for a second officer as at the time there were nine reserve officers available.
Deal spent some time working with a wireline company and underground explosives before returning to Alex as a police officer.
Then in 2015 he and his wife opened a wrecker service based out of Lindsay and Blanchard.
It's with this business that Deal says it gets a little tricky when it comes to his decision to run for sheriff.
He says having the business and being in law enforcement is considered by some as a conflict of interest even with the business license in his wife's name.
“We do impound vehicles for law enforcement. I gather that's the conflict. I still don't get all that.”
•••
Deal has a list of areas he wants to address if elected sheriff – from a focus on a more professional approach for the entire sheriff's office to a restructuring of staff to even looking closer at a number of cold cases, including the 2017 shooting murder of his own cousin, Robert Deal.
“Honesty is a big issue in the department,” Deal said. “I want an office with character that counts.
“I'm not a politician, I'm a working sheriff, I'm a sheriff that believes in the Constitution. I want residents to get more service and less politics.
“If someone comes to me and they have an issue it's something that will be addressed and not placed in a file.
“It's not going to be an easy job for anyone. If I'm elected sheriff things will be handled a lot different. There will be a lot of professionalism when it comes to the concerns of citizens. It's not going to be an easy task.”
For what he calls the “drug problem” in Garvin County, Deal said his plan is to put in place a drug interdiction team consisting of two to four deputies partnering with K-9 dogs.
He's looking at finding alternative sources, not taxpayer money, to fund the additions.
He also wants to address jail staff, restructure all staff to get more deputies out patrolling in the county and bring a higher professionalism to all things in the sheriff's office – both in the behavior and appearance of each employee.
He also believes it's important to strengthen the jail's counseling program led by area pastors. “I feel in my heart to eliminate some people being repeat offenders.”
His other goals are to assign deputies to towns all the county and have an active reserve team.
