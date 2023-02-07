Candidate names pile up with filings

Filings started early and often this week as a three-day filing period began for towns all across Garvin County.
The general election for municipal races will be April 4, but filings were well underway Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6-7 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse.
The filings for the first two days include:
• Pauls Valley City Council Place 3 – Incumbent Jocelyn Rushing and Matthew Huggans.
• Pauls Valley City Council Place 1 – Incumbent Eric Smith.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 1 – Beverly Badgley.
• Wynnewood Marshall/Chief of Police – Kenny Cook and Brandon Cross.
• Wynnewood Mayor – Keith Huitt.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 4 – Korina Dixon and John Smeltzer.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 3 – Bruce Lyons.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 1 (Unexpired) – Vicki Motes.
• Wynnewood Council Ward 2 – Mike Perry.
• Maysville Town Clerk-Treasurer – Sandra Albright.
• Maysville Board of Trustees (Unexpired) – Terri Smith and Janet Davis.
• Maysville Board of Trustees – Cynthia White and David Uhles.
• Paoli Town Clerk-Treasurer – Londa Beckelheimer.
• Paoli Board of Trustees – Steve English, Kenoth Shane Patton and Ray Paul Gibson.
• Elmore City Council Ward 2 – Steve Hudson.
• Stratford Board of Trustees – Terry Bryant, Sean McKinney, Santee Wade and Ricky Keel.
• Stratford Town Clerk – Tonia Jones.
• Lindsay Council – Joshua Miller and Robin Staggs.
The municipal filings are scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Feb. 8.
•••
Early voting for Feb. 14 school elections in Maysville and Paoli is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9-10 at the election board.
In Maysville three candidates – John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood – are running for a school board office.
Paoli voters will consider a school bond issue with two propositions meant to address heating and cooling needs, computers and new technology and a new school bus.
