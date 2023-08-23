By Barry Porterfield
A challenger for a spot on Pauls Valley’s city council just wants a place to see if he can come in and make positive changes.
Matt Huggans isn’t sure if changes are needed, but he wants to have a voice in the process as he runs against incumbent Jocelyn Rushing in an election set for Sept. 12.
It’s the big picture of ensuring residents get to keep their freedoms that drives Huggans to seek a place to serve the citizens of his community.
“I’m willing to listen and change if I need to,” Huggans says. “I just want to be heard. I think we’re tired of people not listening.
“I have had friends for a long time telling me I should run for office. They’re telling me this for like 10 years.”
That’s been likely due to Huggans being a big believer in the Constitution and the liberties coming from it taken away when things are done the wrong way.
“We’re tired of the government, taking our liberties away. They feel people in these positions aren’t listening. They’re elected officials, and they work for us.”
At some point, Huggans decided to take that next step as he ran against Cindy Roe last year for her District 42 state House seat. He lost but the idea of serving his community stuck.
“I’m open to what God wants me to be doing,” he said. “I want God to put me in a position to make a difference. If I’m going to complain about something then I should be willing to try and help. I’m hearing a lot of complaints. There’s a lot of things I feel could be better. Rather than sit on the sideline I want to do something about it.
“There are a lot of other pressing issues people feel the city should be addressing. People talk about the streets and they should be better. I don’t know if the city can do that better or not. I hear there’s not enough transparency on spending money and where it goes. I don’t know if it’s true or not. The government does waste a lot of money.
“I don’t want to be part of the problem. I want things to be better if I can help. I just want to figure out if there are things that can change for the better. I would like to do something about that if I can.
“It’s not about demanding change. If it doesn’t need changing then we don’t change. I don’t know if any issues can be changed until I’m in a position to see. I’m willing to listen and change if I need to.
“This is not because I’ve heard things. It’s about the government and the government’s tendency to not listen to people. I just want to be heard. I’m tired of people not listening.
“Whether it’s local, state, federal or whatever, I don’t think I should sit idly by and do nothing.”
As for Huggans’ background, he grew up in California north of the San Francisco bay area.
“I loved growing up there. It showed me what community meant,” he said.
His father’s love of longhorn cattle and horses brought the family to the Wynnewood area in the late 1970s, which is where Huggans attended high school.
Today he’s been an electrical contractor since 1996 and lives in Pauls Valley with his wife Maryann as their three sons and one daughter have kind of made them empty-nesters.
“I love Pauls Valley,” Huggans said. “I love the community and I love the way people pull together to help.”
As for his campaign for city council, he says there is a strategy.
“There are some things we’re going to do. We’re not sure what they are, but we’ll pray about it.”
Huggans encourages people to call him at 405-201-5272 if there are any issues they want to talk to him about.
