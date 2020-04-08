The first list of names are in for candidates looking to run for a Garvin County office.
Sheriff Jim Mullett filed his candidacy on the Republican side during Wednesday's first day of a three-day filing period.
Also filing as a Republican running for sheriff was Tony Rust, 73, of Pauls Valley.
District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres, 67, of Elmore City is seeking a new term in the office as he filed as a Republican.
Looking to challenge for the commissioner's post is David Kennedy, 58, also of Elmore City, who filed as a Democrat.
Two other incumbents also filed Wednesday – County Clerk Lori Fulks of Stratford and Court Clerk Laura Lee of Wynnewood.
Filings are scheduled to go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, April 10 at the Garvin County Election Board located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
With tighter safety measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all individuals wanting to enter the courthouse must come through the west side annex door and follow the instructions of a county deputy stationed at the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.