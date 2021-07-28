A recent rash of thieves getting away with catalytic converters stolen from school buses and a truck at a private business is not really a new trend in Pauls Valley.
One PV police official says these types of thefts tend to come and go depending on the price of the precious metals contained inside that type of car part.
Derrick Jolley, assistant police chief, says it was on July 7 when a report came in that three Pauls Valley school buses had been hit by thieves. Days later it was learned a local mechanic shop reported the same thing had happened there.
“It’s up to four buses now and a box truck,” Jolley said about the additional bus being reported as a target.
“These kind of things have happened before but not for a long time. There’s almost a surge up and down with metal prices.”
He says there’s no doubt the precious metals in the catalytic converters, which are cut off underneath vehicles, are what thieves were after in these thefts.
“It’s not an uncommon thing. A year or so ago they were doing this same kind of thing. It’s laid off for a while but this shows it’s back for now.”
The parts taken in the thefts are designed to filter out toxic chemicals from a vehicle’s exhaust system. Reports show the metals inside include palladium and platinum.
According to Jolley, the typical thing to do for thieves is to try and sell the stolen parts at a scrap or vehicle salvage yard. He adds if a sale of the stolen parts does come through it’s likely for far less than their real value.
Providing a photo ID is part of the legal process to sell these parts as Jolley says the hope is these types of thefts could come to an end if the number of places to sell these parts are limited.
There are no scrap yards in Pauls Valley but there are a couple in the general area, he said.
“This kind of theft happens so fast it’s really hard to stop,” Jolley said.
“I would say the only thing you can do is lock your vehicle behind a locked gate; set the alarm on your vehicle if it’s got one.”
