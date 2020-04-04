Care centers hope to lock out virus

Assisted living centers and nursing homes in Pauls Valley, like just about everywhere else, have been in hunker down mode lately because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With residents representing the most vulnerable to the respiratory threat, Dana Vandever of the local Willows Assisted Living Residence said the facility has been in lockdown keeping visitors out and residents in as a way to help stop the spread of the virus.
She says that's the most difficult part of it all as residents aren't getting their normal visits from family.
“Obviously we've closed down the visitations,” Vandever said, adding staff is working to keep the daily lives of residents as normal as possible.
“Typically were not in lockdown as the residents normally are free to come and go. For now we've canceled all visitations and have the doors locked from the inside.
“The visitations are the big thing for the residents. A lot of them frequently get visits from family. Now many of the family come and stand at their windows and talk to them and in some cases put their hands up together on the windows.”
Another way to get residents some visiting time with loved ones is make phones or devices available allowing for online chats.
“We're only allowing health care officials in. Anything that we have a doctor's order for when it comes to the care of the residents is allowed in,” she said.
With much of the local world put on hold because of the virus threat another thing residents won't be doing for a while are the off-campus trips, such as for shopping.
“That's come to a screeching halt, but we are trying to keep residents active and positive.”
Suzie McCaskill, director of nursing at Pauls Valley Care Center, says it's taking a real team effort by all the staff to deal with these life-altering changes coming from the threat of COVID-19.
“We're on lockdown, where we can't have any visitors, but we're doing OK,” McCaskill says. “We're making the best of it.
“Families are calling their loved ones here, and we're trying to help by using our own phones so that residents can talk to family.
“We can't do their normal activities, like bingo, things the residents really enjoy. We are going around offering them different activities they can do in their rooms.”
Social distancing, staying at least six feet apart, may be part of today's safety guidelines but it's not so easy for a facility full of residents and staff, especially around meal time.
“With no more than 10 people allowed to be in the same room, we'll have two or three scattered in the dining area for dinner, while others will take their dinner in their rooms. We're having to rotate them through.”
Also not allowed into the facility are others described as “non-essential,” like those making vendor deliveries or even a technician normally called out to fix a computer problem.
When physicians are at the center they have the full protective gear on, McCaskill said, adding plans are to soon start a tele-medicine approach for residents.
“We'll be able to use a phone to go online so physicians can look at and talk to residents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.