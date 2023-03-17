A new name is not the only change for a long-term care facility in Pauls Valley as brand new employees say so has the greater focus on care and community.
Known for years as Pauls Valley Care Center on South Chickasaw, not it’s Pauls Valley Health and Rehab with a whole new group of administrators eager to reach out to the community.
Those new managers are looking to turn around some negatives about the facility’s recent reputation and remind the community this is a whole new day.
“I’ve talked to people in the community who didn’t have many nice things to say about us,” said Marci Hinesley.
“We’re trying to turn that around. This is going to be a whole different facility. We want to be known for the positives.”
Business office manager Kellie Jones says one part of this new approach is to reach out to the Pauls Valley community.
“We want to be seen, we want the community to know everything is changing here,” Jones said.
“There’s been bad accusations against former employees that have nothing to do with this company. We’re heard the stories, and there’s been a bad reputation. We want to work to change that.”
Guyna Reynolds, administrator of the skilled and long-term facility now with rehabilitation services available to residents, says higher care for residents is the message and top priority.
“We are a new management coming in to improve the quality of care for our residents,” Reynolds said.
“We’re trying to look at community involvement. We want to be a part of the community. We encourage the community to see us and visit.”
That effort moves into full gear with an upcoming holiday gathering at the facility as all in the community has a full invitation to come.
The care facility is hosting an Easter event featuring free food, a petting zoo and live band from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.
“We want to do activities to include the community,” Jones said. “We want them to know we’re here for their needs.
“We want to connect to the community.”
A part of that are plans to work with residents at the facility to put together “care” packages for children at hospitals in the region.
