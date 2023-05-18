CASA gets new group of volunteers

South Central CASA of Oklahoma, Inc., recently swore-in four new CASA volunteers in Cleveland County to represent children in Garvin, Cleveland and McClain counties.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers are concerned citizens who are trained to be the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judge.
These “everyday heroes” interview the children, their families and anyone who has information regarding the family. They read and study all reports pertaining to the families.
Then they report their findings to the court and make recommendations concerning the best interest of these children who have been abused and/or neglected.
In 2022, a total of 103 CASA volunteers served 205 children on 118 cases in this service area.
This number represents only about 65 percent of the children that are currently in the foster care system in the region.
CASA volunteers must be at least 21 years old, obtain 30 hours of free in-depth training and pass an OSBI and national background check.
Volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances. Many work a full-time job along with volunteering as a CASA, while others work part time, are retired or are college students.
“The common thread that links all volunteers together is the desire to make a difference in the life of an abused child.”
To find out more check outinfo@southcentralcasa.org or go to an in-person coffee from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Compassion Church in Pauls Valley, 113 South McClure.
